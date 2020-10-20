Son of presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Faith Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has set social media ablaze with his latest rap freestyle.

Daniel Duncan Williams is seen releasing some hot bars in a video posted on his Instagram page.

In the song, he addresses some issues including his recent row with his father, rendering an apology to him in part of the song.

The video, however, has been met with mixed reactions.

While some of his followers are commending his talent, others are slamming him for the release.

The popular pastor’s son became popular after a nude video of him surfaced on social media.

He received a lot of backlash for the move, but later came to apologise [especially to his father] for the act.

Watch the video below