Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Founder of Action Chapel, Archibishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has debuted a new look and fans cannot keep calm.

Young Duncan-Williams has been spotted with cornrow braids in his latest photos on social media.

Clad in black Lacoste and Khaki trousers, he posed for the camera beside a car with his head bend to give followers a glimpse of the style.

He took to Twitter to outdoor his look.

In what has come to many as a shock, the young man disclosed his father saw the braids and was pleased.

Revealing his father’s reaction, he wrote: My dad just saw me and said EIIIII THIS HAIRSTYLE IS COOOOL MEHNNNNNNN.

His comment has cracked ribs on social media with many reacting with hilarious comments.

Read the tweet below: