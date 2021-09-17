Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Founder of Action Chapel, Archibishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has debuted a new look and fans cannot keep calm.
Young Duncan-Williams has been spotted with cornrow braids in his latest photos on social media.
Clad in black Lacoste and Khaki trousers, he posed for the camera beside a car with his head bend to give followers a glimpse of the style.
He took to Twitter to outdoor his look.
In what has come to many as a shock, the young man disclosed his father saw the braids and was pleased.
Revealing his father’s reaction, he wrote: My dad just saw me and said EIIIII THIS HAIRSTYLE IS COOOOL MEHNNNNNNN.
His comment has cracked ribs on social media with many reacting with hilarious comments.
Read the tweet below:
My dad just saw me and said “EIIIII THIS HAIRSTYLE IS COOOOL MEHNNNNNNN” 😂😂😂— Papi Shilo (@Deewillslive) September 15, 2021