One person has been killed after violence erupted during a community annual festival in Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State, Nigeria.

It was gathered that several people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the violence that broke out in Ekiugbo and Oto-Iwhreko communities.

This was on Thursday evening, September 16, when some irate youth in the area reportedly resumed fresh hostilities.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said that one person was killed and not two as being widely rumoured by residents.

The cause of the fracas that led to the violent shooting of rival communal youth was sketchy at the time of this report.