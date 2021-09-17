The final funeral rites of Hajia Mariama, the mother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been scheduled for October 24, 2021.

This follows her burial on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Walewale in accordance with Islamic customs.

Mourners from all political divides, state agencies, among others joined the bereaved family to give Hajia Bawumia a befitting burial.

KB Mahama, a Special Assistant to Dr Bawumia, announced the date in a Facebook post as he thanks Ghanaians for their support.

He wrote: Thank you Ghana for showing the Vice President and family love, for commiserating with them and for all the donations made to support the family during the period of greater trial: 24th October is the final rites/prayer at Walewale.

Hajia Bawumia, alias Maame as “the pillar”, died Monday morning, September 13, 2021.

According to reports, she had been unwell and hospitalised over the past few weeks.

