Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Founder and Leader of the Christ Action Faith Ministry, Archibishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has ventured into making gospel music.

In a video on Instagram, the son of one of the most influential men of God in Ghana was seen dancing and singing in what looked like his first gospel song.

The song, titled ‘Second Chance’, saw young Duncan-Williams singing and dancing with some performers.

He was seen singing passionately and showing off his sleek dance moves including Azonto and Shorkee.

After posting the video, the musician, who is known as Dee Wills, or Mr Duncan-Williams, captioned it: “As we go through these hard times, if you don’t have comfort like Jesus, you will always feel lost. I pray even as you watch this video may the spirit of the Lord touch you and may you feel His presence and know truly there is hope and comfort in Christ… ‘Second Chance’ playing now on youtube.”

Many fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to react to the music video.