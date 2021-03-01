A video of Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, making serious dance moves with a friend, has dropped online.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ son is seen moving his body up and down as he enjoys the music and his friend’s company.

By the kind of music he was dancing to, and his moves, a debate was sparked among his fans and some wondered if he is indeed the son of a man who is God’s servant.

READ ALSO:

Tod, for instance, explained that the dance means money is sweet: