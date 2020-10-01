Popular Ghanaian preacher, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has been spotted in a heartwarming video working out with one of his sons.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Daniel Duncan Williams popularly known as Dee Wills on social media.

In the video, the Archbishop is seen doing aerobic exercises with his son.

READ ALSO:

Both father and son were facing their female trainer and following her lead in their bid to keep fit.

After posting the video of the lovely father and son moment, Daniel captioned it: “Daddy said son join me for my personal training.. i said pops i gotchu”