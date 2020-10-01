Police have arrested 22 persons in connection with the recent attack on the Ho STC yard by persons suspected to be members of the Western Togoland secessionist groups.

The suspects were arrested while having a secret meeting at a Hotel in Ho.

Commanding Officer of 66 Artillery Regiment said the arrest was successful as a result of an intelligence gathering by the Criminal Investigations Department in Ho.

“As soon as the CID alerted us, the joint team moved to the hotel to arrest them,” Colonel B.B Pantoah said.

Four men suspected to be members of the Western Togoland Secession group attacked the Ho branch of the State Transport Corporation and set ablaze two of 11 buses parked at the yard. One of the two buses fully got burnt, while the other was slightly burnt.

Though Western Togoland Front have publicly denied being behind the incident, police in the region have confirmed the arrest of 22 persons in connection with the crime.

Colonel B.B Pantoah further stated that the suspects did not resist the arrest.

He added that they have been taken to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters, while investigations continue.