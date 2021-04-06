Daniel Duncan-Williams, the last born of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared a video of himself ministering in his father’s Action Chapel International Church.
In the video, he is seen clothed in an all-white attire and singing with a lady on the stage.
He described the opportunity to perform the song with the title ‘There was Jesus’ in his father’s church as a great honour.
The video attracted massive mixed reactions from Ghanaians.
Got to minister today on the day our lord rose.. what an honor. Yes! “There was Jesus” 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/sMldQzKITh— Mr Williams (@Deewillslive) April 4, 2021