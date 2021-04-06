The Jacobu Patabohemaa, Nana Antwiwaa Afra II, has passionately appealed to the government to bridge the gap that exists between rural and urban schools.

Nana Afra, who doubles as the Nteneehemaa of Bekwai Traditional area, urged the government to particularly focus on infrastructure and other teaching and learning materials.

She made the call in an interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo after visiting five students she sponsored to attend Nana Wiradu Memorial School at Obuasi.

The queen mother advocated for the provision of basic infrastructure, computers, among others which are readily available in the urban areas to promote academic activities.

She further pledged to sponsor a number of brilliant but needy students in her community to attend some of the best urban schools so that they can come back to help the community.

ALSO READ:

Nana Emmanuel Wiradu, the administrator of the school, expressed his appreciation to Nana Hemaa and called on parents to ensure that their wards study at home.

Some parents, whose wards have benefitted from the queen mother’s kind gesture, also expressed their appreciation for the life-saving intervention.

They stated that as peasant farmers they could not have sent their wards to such high profile schools.