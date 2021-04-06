Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said the two teenagers, who gruesomely murdered an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region for money rituals, have lost their souls.

According to him, their conduct has a spiritual dimension because the teenagers did not think about the enormity of their actions.

To him, the teenagers had been attracted by the devil and therefore everything at that moment was a covenant with the mallam who sent them to sacrifice a human being.

“These kids have lost it and have lost their souls and it will be there forever. They have signed a pact with the devil by killing an innocent child. Even the Bible says what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?

“These teenagers have lost their souls just like what happened to Cain in the Bible after killing his brother,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Adom News reported on Saturday that a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy supposedly for money rituals at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

Some witnesses said the suspects lured the deceased, only known as Ishmael, through his peers, into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club, killing him instantly.

But Mr Jacobs believes the teenage suspects had no parental care and so always followed the Western world to try fitting into it.

Meanwhile, the two suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Awutu Ofaakor District Court to reappear before court on April 20, 2021.