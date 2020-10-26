The last born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Daniel, has made a bold confession on his involvement in drugs.
In a tweet, he said drugs can mess up one’s life, and in the end, those he or she loves become the most affected.
He also advised young ones to stay clear off drugs and have nothing to do with it.
Some people have reacted to his post and are so proud of him.
Dont do drugs kids.. Papi Shilo is a clear representation of how drugs can fuck up your personal life and affect the ones you care most dearly about.— Papi Shilo (@Deewillslive) October 25, 2020