

GJA CONGRATULATES DEPUTY ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND

MINISTER OF JUSTICE DESIGNATE



We wish to congratulate Lawyer Afred Tuah-Yeboah on his nomination as the

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice-designate.



We deem his nomination as in the right direction and with his exhibition of the

leadership qualities as Bono Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association he

can help to transform and sharpen the nation’s judicial system.



We wish to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare for

affording another industrious son of Bono Region the opportunity to serve in

government.



Indeed, Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah is an exceptional legal luminary, selfless, and Godfearing politician, embedded with outstanding and quality leadership traits, and

excellent human relations.



We were not surprised by your nomination as your gentility, humility, ability and

patriotism make you stand out as an outstanding politician and lawyer.

Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah, the GJA in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions is solidly

behind you, and we are optimistic that you would use your 20 years experience in the Bar to transform the nation’s justice delivery system.



We wish to once again congratulate you, and we are truly convinced that

Parliament would subsequently approve your nomination.



We are hopeful as you assume this highest position in your political career, your

existing good and long-standing relationship with the GJA would be deepened for

mutual benefit.



Good richly bless, and give you the required grace, strength and divine wisdom to

excel.



Remember Ghanaians are watching you from behind, and don’t forget especially,

the voiceless, and the marginalised, in the nation’s justice delivery system.



Signed

Dennis Kwadwo Peprah