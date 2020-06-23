The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram, Samuel George Nartey, has called out Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Information Minister, for justifying the level of vote-buying that was on display at the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

According to the Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Mr Hadzide in an interview on Accra based TV3 Tuesday morning, justified the violence and vote-buying in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

He said the National Democratic Congress’ primaries of August 26, 2019 were peaceful and without incident like the NPP’s opulence.

Taking to his Facebook post, he said: “It is true that I wrote to the IGP requesting adequate security. That is what is expected of a law abiding citizen, especially a law maker. Or you would have rather I engaged the thugs and hoodlums you were with at the infamous Ayawaso by-elections?”

Read post below: