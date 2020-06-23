Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) have gifted a replica jersey to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey.

The donation was made on his 40th birthday today, June 23.

On the birthday of the CEO of the company that produces Happy Man Bitters, the Ghana Premier League giants supporters group presented him with a replica jersey customized with the name ‘Happy Man’ at the back.

Chairman of the Council, Christopher Damenya and Deputy, Nana Kwame Dankwah did the donation on behalf of the supporters group.

Dr Bortey Borketey is a Proton of Asante Kotoko.

Below is the donation…