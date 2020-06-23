The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to release pastors and other Ghanaians who were persecuted for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Considering the turnout of events at the just ended New patriotic Party parliamentary primaries, the NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has described the arrest of some persons as “reckless and lawless.”

“Social distancing, wearing of face masks, social distancing and other critical COVID-19 protocols were defied and thrown to the dogs as delegates congregated in their hundreds, mingled and interacted, including wild jubilation in the full glare of the police who are supposed to enforce the law,” he said at a press conference in Accra.

ALSO

He expressed disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo for staying quiet after his party members flouted the same ‘laws’ which have rendered some pastors guilty and hence are being punished.