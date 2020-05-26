It is often said that one’s success is determined by the size of one’s will.

Recent revelations from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, proves the above assertion as true.

The MP for Ningo Prampram constituency in an interview on Neat FM, revealed certain difficulties he went through prior to his victory over then long-time MP for the constituency, E.T. Mensah.

Mr George in the interview narrated how he sold his house to fund his campaign at a time when his wife was eight months pregnant.

He did so because no one was willing to sponsor his political ambition because no one believed he could win the parliamentary primary.

My wife was eight months pregnant, I had to sell my house to fund that campaign because nobody was going to give me money, nobody believed that I will win that election and I was just a month away from the primaries. My wife told me not to come home if I lose the election, he said.

OTHER STORIES:

Why I’m contesting AWW seat and not Hohoe – John Dumelo

Why social media politics will win me AWW seat – John Dumelo [Video]

‘Free SHS’ not free after all – John Dumelo gives reasons

