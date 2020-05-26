Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, is threatening sanctions against Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff who refuse to take Covid-19 tests ongoing in the House.

About 690 MPs and staff were tested last week with hundreds more yet to take the test.

Prof. Ocquaye said the test is mandatory and everyone in the House is expected to comply.

But National Democratic Congress MP for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, is questioning the basis upon which sanctions can be applied against those who don’t take the test. Mr Nyarko himself is yet to take the test but says he will do so.

He, however, said the Speaker can only persuade MPs to take the test and not force them.

But Kunbungu MP, Ras Mubarack, says the Speaker can sanction MPs who disobey the directive.