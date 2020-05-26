Mr Commodore Mensah, a former Board Member of Hearts of Oak, has rejected a proposal to play the remaining 2019/20 matches behind closed doors.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tabled a proposal before the government to play the remaining of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) behind closed doors.

Football has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

With the FA yet to make a final pronouncement on June 30 on the future of football, Mr Commodore believes the decision to play the rest of the season behind closed doors must not be encouraged.

“Germany has resumed playing behind closed doors,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have heard people say Ghana should emulate this. In my opinion, we should not go that way.

“Even with spectators allowed to stadiums, the clubs’ financial state is nothing to write home about. If it’s about playing behind closed doors, then we should not play at all.

“Even if it takes a year or two for things to return to normal before we can play football then so be it.

“Let no one rush the return of football if we’re playing behind closed doors. Let’s not copy the Europeans,” he posited.

Football has come to standstill since March 15.