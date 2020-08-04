A 40-year-old woman has been killed by her rival for allegedly flirting with her husband.

The deceased, Millicent Opoku, was clubbed many times with a stick by the suspect, identified as Christiana in the room of the man, Richard at Trom, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern region.

According to a co-tenant, Charles Kuma, on August 2, 2020, at about 11:30 pm he had information that miss Opoku had been found helpless in the room of the man, so he rushed to the scene with others.

The victim now deceased told them the suspect attacked her with stick for having amorous relationship with the husband. She was rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital unconscious but pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

The incident was reported early Monday morning at Adweso District Police Command.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, Police investigators were dispatched to the hospital and detected the deceased’s face was swollen, with marks of assault and bruises at her back.

He said, Police proceeded to the scene of crime where the stick used to hit the deceased was retrieved from the corridor of the room.

The suspect, Christiana, has, however, gone into hiding. Efforts are underway to fish her out.