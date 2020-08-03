An 18-year old boy, John Kofi Appiah, met his death when a friend stabbed him at Obuasi Wawasi AGA Clubhouse around 1:am on Monday.

Father of the deceased, Samuel Frimpong, told Adom News some residents placed a call to his home at Brahabebume to report his second son had been stabbed.

The father continued that he followed up to SDA Hospital where he was led to a room which contained his deceased son.

Narrating reports by the police, Mr Frimpng explained his son was alleged to have gone clubbing, as part of a Salah fest, when some gentleman rushed in.

In the course of their movement, he felt a sharp pain, only to realise he had been stabbed by the unknown men, with the knife still in his skin.

According to him, it took the intervention of one of the party members who recognised him before he was transported to the hospital where he passed on.

READ ON

On her part, Grace Adu, mother of the deceased, told Adom News the boy left the house at 4:pm with the excuse of buying food but never came back until somebody knocked her door around 1:am to inform her of the ordeal.

Obuasi District Crime Officer, ASP Owusu Mensah, who confirmed the story, said the body has been sent to the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary and they are looking for the suspect.