Two people, believed to be Nigerians, have been stabbed to death in a cutlass fight between two factions at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The incident, according to reports, happened at a place called Golden Gate.

The cause is still unknown but information gathered by Adom News indicated that the fight broke out over misunderstanding about the death of 27-year-old Nigerian, Nigerian Precious Watta Billions.

Chief of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel, who witnessed the incident, confirmed it to Adom News.

He said following the murder of the first person at Golden Gate, another was also murdered inside the Liberia Camp.

Nana Kojo Essel said residents in and around the Liberia Camp are living in fear since there could be reprisal attacks.

He appealed to the police to intensify security in the area to avert more deaths.

Meanwhile, station officer of Gomoa Buduburam Police Station, Chief inspector Adakabre Frimpong, said they are on a manhunt for the suspects.