Beenie Man confirms he’ll perform at Stonebwoy’s ‘Bhim Concert’ in December

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has announced that top Jamaican music star Beenie Man will be one of the music maestros to perform at the 5th edition of his annual ‘Bhim Concert’ this December.

The Grammy-award-winning artiste, Beenie Man, further endorsed the concert by reacting to the post of Stonebwoy on his Instagram page.

He posted fire emojis to depict the atmosphere when he touches down in the capital city, Accra, to perform their collaborative song “Shuga”.

Meanwhile, the show, which is scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena, has tickets selling for 300 (regular) and 500 Cedis (standard).

Stonebwoy has since erased all the photos on his Instagram page to throw much emphasis on the concert happening on December 21, 2021.