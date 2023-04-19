A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Musa Falalu, for allegedly failing to take her to Saudi Arabia.

The lawsuit was filed before a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna. The plaintiff who lives at Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that she had been married to Falalu for four years, during which he provided her with food for only two months.

She said:

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money for him so that he would be able to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me.”

She told the court that she had no witnesses except God who will judge them on the last day. The defendant, however, denied the allegations as he revealed that he had divorced the complainant.

The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the divorce between the couple, said the court would only listen to the complainant’s claims if she had witnessed them.