Former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal, has hinted that regardless of who is voted as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the “do or die” mantra will be at work.



Former President John Dramani Mahama in an interview on Akina Radio served notice of the NDC’s intention to protect voters’ ballots at the polling station based on lessons learnt from the 2020 elections.



Mr Mahama said if he were to be made flagbearer again or not, the NDC will go into the 2024 election with a “do or die” mentality.



“Everything that happens you learn lessons from them. For us, we have learnt lessons from the 2020 elections. The elections will be won or lost at the polling station so it will be a do or die affair at the polling station, I didn’t say all die be die, I said do or die.

“The right thing must be done. In 2024, the polling station is where we will win the elections. We won’t wait and go to the Supreme Court. Collation centre and polling station, we will do everything to make sure the election is transparent, free and fair.

“We wouldn’t want to cheat NPP and we also don’t want anyone to cheat us. The elections should be transparent so that the person the people of Ghana want to be their leader will be made their leader,” he said as part of his submissions.



Reacting to the comment made by John Dramani Mahama on Accra-based OKAY FM, Baba Jamal said he stood by the declaration made by the former President.



He said the NDC’s vigilance during the 2024 election will be extraordinary, adding that “whoever is elected as flagbearer will have to go by the declaration”.



