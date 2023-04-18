Ghanaian singer, Fameye has been compensated with the amount of GHC25,000 for damages after a fuel station filled his car with fuel mixed with water.

Fameye had, on March 15, 2023 taken to Twitter to voice his frustration after the fuel station diluted the fuel he had purchased.

So few days ago ,I go buy fuel for one fuel station ,700 cedis,the rest is heart breaking They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol as I’m talking to you now my car Honda pilot touring 2019 model is spoilt 😢 Spent 7k already still not working!!! What do I do? — Fameye (@Fameye) March 15, 2023

The singer drove a Honda Pilot 2019 model.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, the ‘Praise’ crooner narrated his ordeal.

“So I had a show at Kumasi on the 12th of March so on Saturday, I had wanted to go and fill my tank so that at midnight, I move with my team because I drive everywhere. So I realized like five minutes after I left [the filling station] it started jerking, but I’m don’t know too much about cars so I was wondering why. So I continued driving until the car stopped at a roundabout,” he said.

He further revealed that, the action had affected the engine of his vehicle.

Although his car is now back to normal and working well, Fameye expressed his sadness over the entire situation.