Ghanaian top model, Belinda Baidoo, who has brought a whole new dimension to modelling, has opened up on how foreigners love her craft because of her tribal mark.

The model, during her childhood days, was an easy target to bullies who trolled her for her unique features including her slim stature, elongated legs and tribal marks.

However, her uniqueness is what is earning her some cheques currently and making her attractive to foreign markets.

In an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey, Belinda Baidoo revealed she won the heart of many photographers including an American who selected her for an iconic photoshoot.

According to her, the photographer was intrigued by the “scar” on her face, and focused the shot such that her tribal mark will stand out.

Till date, the black and white photograph remains one of Belinda’s best-seller and her personal favourite.

Following that shoot, Belinda has had the opportunity to model for major international brands and also feature on stare-worthy billboard covers.

Asked if she would like to close the scar, the model indicated that she would never change anything about her, since her collective features are what pays her bills.

The Takoradi-born model arrived in the fashion scene after winning Top Model Afrique 1998. She then went on to sign with Q Model Management in New York and is now represented by MSA Models which is also based in New York. She has been on billboard advertisements in New York’s Famous Times Square.

Her work for prestigious fashion clients includes the likes of L’Oreal, Nike, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Clairol, African Pride, Mizani, Victoria Secret, Donna Karen, Marc Jacobs, MAC Cosmetics, Target, Clinique, Guinness, Motorola, Vogue, Essence, Cosmopolitan, Pride and Canoe.

She is currently an ambassador for GTP Ghana.