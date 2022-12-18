Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged newly elected national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare to hit the ground running.

Describing the 2024 general election as a critical one, Mr Mahama noted that the arduous task ahead requires the uninterrupted attention of the executives with their assigned mandates.

Delivering a speech at the just-ended national congress, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said “We must cut the celebration and set to work immediately.”

“These executives have been elected by the delegates to serve a mandate until 2026 and it is going to be a very important mandate because a most critical election with a higher stake is due in 2024 and these executives are going to oversee it.

“I believe they understand the responsibility that has been thrust on their shoulders. So this celebration must be very short. We must cut the celebration and set to work immediately,” he stressed on Sunday morning.

Mr Mahama further called for unity post the internal elections and rallied victors and losers in the election to engage in conciliatory acts.

According to him, there is enough room under the umbrella for everyone.

“We are all the winners, but those who were elected must be gracious in victory and those who have lost, let us understand that there is a lot of room under the umbrella.

“The party might be asking them to serve in other capacities and we are all going to work together to ensure that those who were not elected have a role to play in the victory of 2024,” he noted.