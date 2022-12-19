A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has prophesied doom for the party following the turnout of Saturday’s Delegates’ Congress.

Mr Anyidoho was optimistic his arch rival, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, would face an embarrassing defeat as a first-time National Chairman contender, which would have been a renewed hope for incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

However, 5,574 delegates which constituted 65.17% of total votes casts, disagreed with Mr Anyidoho by deciding that Mr Nketia alias General Mosquito is the man for the job.

Congratulating the newly-elect executives, Mr Anyidoho reiterated that the NDC will witness a reign that would plague the party just like biblical King Nebuchadnezzar’s.

While King Nebuchadnezzar is known to be one of the greatest kings, his reign thereafter earned him the position as the greatest enemy his subjects faced until a point he was referred as a “destroyer of nations”.

The former Deputy General Secretary, in series of parabolic tweets, hinted this is the same fate that will befall Chairman Nketia.

Mr Anyidoho believes God in his infinite wisdom has allowed a “wicked king to reign so people will see the wickedness of that king, and turn to God for mercy.”

For those mocking him over his failed agenda against Mr Nketia, he responded that it is ‘foolish’ for him to be gagged just because he made a prediction which did not come to pass.

Prior to the elections, Mr Ahyidoho diagnosed the then General Secretary as the problem of the NDC, adding that victory will slip the party’s hands should Mr Nketia be elected.

The hours-long election ended with Mr Nketia as Chairman, Awudu Sofo Azourka, Dr Sherry Ayittey and Abanga Yakubu Alhassan were elected as first, second and third vice chairpersons respectively.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey takes over as General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah retained her position as Deputy General Secretary with Gbande Foyo Mustapha as well as Joseph Yamin, who won the position of National Organiser.

Sammy Gyamfi has been retained as the Communications Officer after he contested unopposed and was elected together with Malik Basintale and Ako Gunn as his deputies.

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger won Zongo Caucus and Victor Wonder Kutor, Araba Tagoe, Cecillia N. Asaga, Victoria Kuma-Mintah and Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey for NEC members.