A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has congratulated the newly elected national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

To him, party delegates have settled on a team of accomplished propagandists in all its departments.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko stated the strategy for election 2024 is set.

“Congratulations to the NDC and their new national officers! Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman-General (apologies to Kwami!) What is clear is that Ghana’s opposition party has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists in all departments. The strategy for 2024 is set,” he wrote.

At the NDC’s 10th Delegates Congress on Saturday, former General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito, was elected National Chairman.

He beat incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others in a keenly contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Nketia, who stepped down as the General Secretary after 17 years, polled 5,574 representing 65.17 percent to win in a landslide victory while his key contender, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo obtained 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent of the total votes.

Other executives elected were former Ketu South MP, Fifi Kwetey Fiavi who beat Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and former Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor to emerge winners in the General Secretary race.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin, also toppled seven others to win the National Organiser position.