Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), retained her position when delegates voted at the party’s Delegates’ Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Having been the first woman to be elected to that position in the party’s history, madam Asamoah will continue to serve in that position following her re-election.

Gbande Foyo Mustapha was also voted for in that race contested by five others.

This makes the two winners in the race for Deputy General Secretaries of the party.

While Barbara garnered 3,834 votes, Gbande Foyo Mustapha polled 1,861 votes and will serve as Deputy General Secretary in charge of administration and operations respectively for the next four years.

One-time Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, succeeded in his quest to become the next General Secretary of the largest opposition party.

Certified results from the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress released by the Electoral Commission made Mr Kwetey the next chief scribe of the NDC as he garnered 4,543 valid votes cast.

Mr Kwetey contested the position together with Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah [NDC’s Director of Elections] and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the party who polled 1,408 and 2,595 votes respectively.

Mr Kwetey replaces Johnson Asiedu Nketia who held the position for the past 17 years.

Mr Kwetey contested the NDC General Secretary position following the decision of Mr Nketia, the out-gone chief scribe of the party to exit the role.