Barbadian singer and global icon, Rihanna has enticed fans with a glimpse of her son for the first time.

The “Life Me Up” singer shared the 45-second video on Saturday, as her first post on TikTok with the caption “hacked”.

This would be the first look of her seven-month-old son, except for his hands she shown in some photographs since his birth on May 13, 2022.

In the video, the camera focuses on the baby while the star enjoys a playful moment with him during a car ride. Rihanna took a video of her child from different angles as he yawned and reached for the camera.

Fans have pointed out the striking resemblance between the mother and son, while other commented that it’s a privilege to see the son of an icon at his infancy.

More children are yet to come from Rihanna, who revealed in an interview that she would like to have three or four kids in the next 10 years.

The couple shattered the internet with their maternity photos in January to confirm news that they were soon to be first-time parents.

Rihanna and her bestfriend turned boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, thereon flaunted their baby bump in maternity fashion they created.

Click to watch video: