Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, is optimistic his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will lose the Chairmanship race today.

He said that over the years, he has told the NDC that its problem is Johnson Asiedu Nketia and that the party will have an opportunity to do away with him entirely today when he loses against Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Making this known in tweets shared on his Twitter platform he said “Asiedu-Nketia shall lose on Saturday”.

He added “I have said time without number that, ‘vindication lies in the womb of time.’ People now know the real problem with and within the NDC. I will praise my Maker while I have breath. Shalom.”

The NDC goes to congress today to elect leaders of the largest political opposition in the country.

The keenly contested position is the Chairmanship position which the General Secretary and the incumbent Chairman are competing for.

