A former National Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has sent a strong warning to former executives of the party, Koku Anyidoho and Bernard Jacobs Allotey, not to interfere in party affairs.

According to her, the two executives after they were ousted from the party have been throwing shades at current executives for no reason.

A situation she said does not speak well of them and the party and therefore they should restrain from such acts.

“Koku and Allotey are no more in NDC and so they should just think about themselves. How could you be in a party and hate your own people in that manner? Koku, for instance, it was Asiedu Nketia who held his hands and made sure he had a position in the party.

“Allotey Jacobs too is now aligned with the NPP and they are now using him to speak ill against his own party. They should just be in their lane and allow us to conduct our elections,” she said.

Madam Desoso also urged party delegates not to be influenced.

“Delegates who are going to vote should be vigilant. We realized some people even go and take pictures of their votes which is not right and so they should put a stop to it,” she said in an interview on Adom TV.

The NDC goes to congress today to elect leaders of the largest political opposition in the country.