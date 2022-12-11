Actress Fella Makafui has once again entered into the bad books of some Ghanaians as they call her out for her outfit.

Fella’s presence at the Accra Sports Stadium was to enjoy herself at Wizkid’s debut concert, but the entire attention has shifted from her supportive gesture to her outfit.

She raised eyebrows when she appeared in a white tank top and a black see-through fishnet leggings while complementing her outfit with a pair of sneakers.

Not only did the leggings give onlookers a full, glaring view of her buttocks, it also exposed her panty tag.

Fans have bashed her for failing to uphold discipline as a wife and mother-of one, as they describe her entire look coupled with her heavy makeup as tacky.

She was greeted with special ‘eyeing’ the moment she entered the auditorium, which worsened her mood as she revealed she was so pissed by Wizkid did not show up.

Click to watch video: