Messages filled with frustration and vile language have filled the social media space from Ghanaians who Nigerian artiste Wizkid failed to entertain.

The much anticipated WizkidLiveAccra concert was scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at a rate of GHS 350, and some die-hard fans of Wizkid managed to cop their tickets and show up at the venue.

As at 5pm, Ghanaians were trooping in while production and setting up of the stage was ongoing. Yet, 14 hours later, there was still no show.

Patrons were left stranded and could only enjoy pre-recorded mashups.

Of the eight artistes billed to perform only Gyakie, Darko Vibes, Asakaa Kumerican Boys, Yaw Tog and Kojo Manuel gave out their big energies.

However, the high-rated artistes; R2Bees, King Promise and the headliner himself, Wizkid failed to show up.

Social media has been inundated with videos of raged fans cursing out the artistes for what they say is the worst concert to ever rock Ghana.

Ghanaians are pained by the level of disrespect Wizkid showed, as they compared how GH artistes stick to their agenda when they headline shows in Nigeria.

At at the time of filing this report, no communication has been issued to explain Wizkid’s absence or an apology for time wasting.

Prior to the flop, Wizkid was tweeting in anticipation of joining his fans in Accra, leaving fans to wonder what went wrong.

Accra Sports Stadium tonight! 🇬🇭 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 10, 2022

Check out some tweets below:

Downhearted patrons leaving the stadium. Wizkid is nowhere to be found.#WizkidLiveAccra pic.twitter.com/nlheVCaoCr — Godwin Asediba (@GodwinAsediba) December 11, 2022

This certainly will go down as the worst ever music concert to be held in this country.. herhh squad bore oo.. Big Wiz no show up, the whole thing scatter.. mic, sound, light😕. Instead of Wizkid, we had Dj Tunez and Pocolee.eiii #WizkidLiveAccra #WizkidLive #WizkidLiveInAccra pic.twitter.com/Ummy2N1yuD — Starboy On Metro TV⭐️🇬🇭 (@DessyFayden) December 11, 2022

Wizkid refused to perform after a very low turn out at his #WizkidLiveAccra stadium concert last night.



pic.twitter.com/QRw7BRozFJ — Vinnìé🌚 (@Realvinz_) December 11, 2022

#WizkidLiveAccra You couldn’t fill the Accra Sport Stadium so you disrespect your loyal fans that came through regardless?? Waw …going down into the history books of Ghana as the worst concert ever! #wizkidliveinaccra pic.twitter.com/oXY3WoeK8z — Padikie Agyeman (@Quinkikie) December 11, 2022

The Accra sports stadium is literally empty! #WizkidLiveAccra pic.twitter.com/4U1nlKQ8U2 — Godwin Asediba (@GodwinAsediba) December 11, 2022