A Nigerian couple has challenged the long-held status quo of a white wedding as they show up rocking all-black to their ceremony.

The young couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Moses-Scounty, revealed in a Facebook post that their intention is to change the narrative and prove to the world that black is a fascinating colour.

In some conservative cultural settings, black has been associated with doom, mourning and bad luck, but the couple believes it is just a misrepresentation.

The bride rocked her simple black ball gown, where her groom also ditched suit to wear a black and white embroidered Agbada.

The bridesmaids also rocked their black dresses with red headgears and the groomsmen also wore similar black and white Agbada.

Also, the couple held no reception for the wedding that was held on a Wednesday.