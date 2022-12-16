National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has addressed allegations leveled against him by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito.

The NDC scribe among other things blamed the National Chairman for their defeat in the 2020 elections.

He claimed but for the faulty collation system he [Ofosu] brought, the NDC would have gotten to right results to challenge the outcome of the elections in court.

General Mosquito also blamed Mr Ofosu-Ampofo for his failure to back their allegations that the Electoral Commission rigged the election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo with figures.

“That is why when we went to court and they asked me about my results, I said I did not bring any result. I hope you all heard. I don’t know how to lie,” he intimated.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the NDC Chairman said he is shocked at the conduct of General Mosquito.

He maintained that, they set up an audit team who worked on the pink sheets and realised that, NDC never lost the 2020 elections “that is why we went to the Supreme Court”.

He also debunked Mr Nketia’s claim that, he unanimously took decision which caused them power in 2020.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo alleged that, the General Secretary signed and presented appointment letters to the Director of Elections and Director of IT after a collective decision of which General Mosquito was part.

“I think we are being too petty and mischievous and it will not be good for the party. Reputations are hard to earn and my name is very precious to me. If you want power, don’t destroy me,” he fumed.

He is, therefore, not surprised at the allegation being leveled against him because General Mosquito wants power.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said he has never done any clandestine thing to injure the good name of the NDC.

“We have been honest, open and transparent with party people and the decision to go to court was a collective one,” he added.