Even before the ballot is cast at the 10th Delegates Conference of the National Democratic Congress, there already seems to be some signs of intimidation as is evident in most elections of the nature.

The opposition party is holding its conference at the Accra Sports Stadium today and will have over 9,000 delegates take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.

Ahead of the event, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, who is aspiring to contest the General Secretary position of the party, has shared an image of the what seems to be a dead pigeon which he says was thrown into his compound on Saturday morning.

In a post shared via his WhatsApp status, he alleged that persons seeking to contest him were responsible for throwing the dead pigeons into the compound of his home.

“The stupid idiots who think they have lost think they can shake us. Woke up and felt like going outside immediately before the children woke up and saw two pigeons tied and the necks cut and thrown into the compound,” he wrote.

In another separate message on the development, the NDC Director of Elections wrote: “This is what the stupid idiots who’ve lost threw into the compound o, can you imagine? Into God’s house, hahaha their defeat is sure in Jesus name and they shall receive death by the wrath of God.”

Check out his posts: