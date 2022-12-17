The atmosphere is charged as some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as delegates have thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to elect their new party executives.

The supporters, who were captured by Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei, were seen chanting and hoisting their party flags.

They were also clad in colourful party apparels.

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will elect its new executives today.

Delegates are still converging at the Accra sports Stadium for the exercise.

Check out some photos:

