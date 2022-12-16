It has emerged that some delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are lacing their boots to haul their General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to court for perjury.

They argue that the NDC scribe, who was star witness for former President John Mahama in the 2020 President Election Petition, willfully told an untruth and made misrepresentation under oath while in court.

Pollster, Ben Ephson revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday while reacting to the leak tape of Mr Nketia.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, revealed the party’s top secrets relating to the 2020 general election and the presidential election petition.

Mr Nketia is campaigning to unseat the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

According to Mr Ephson, Mr Nketia has brought the name of the NDC into ridicule.

Ahead of the congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022, he claimed majority of NDC delegates are at a crossroads.

“I know there are some delegates who will go and sue Asiedu Nketia for perjury so the delegates are aware,” he added.

Mr Ephson said General Mosquito shot himself in the foot when he decided to bring out such explosive secrets just to win the elections.

He is certain the indiscretion is an advantage for the incumbent Mr Ofosu-Ampofo who might win with a slim margin.