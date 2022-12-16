Incumbent General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied reports that former President John Dramani Mahama asked him not to contest for the chairmanship position of the party.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said those claims are untrue and should be disregarded.

According to him, that is the campaign strategy of his opponent to create the impression that he has disrespected the former President.

The incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says there have been attempts by party bigwigs to stop Mr Nketia from competing him, but to no avail.

However, Mr Nketia said he has the full support of the entire party to contest.

“It’s a lie. Nobody asked me not to contest for the chairmanship position.

“It’s not true. Everyone who says or is saying that is telling a lie,” he said in interview with UTV on Friday.

Currently, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s role as the NDC’s National Chairman is threatened by the decision of the party’s General Secretary, Mr Nketia to unseat him.

Political analysts have described it as the main contest in the party’s upcoming National Delegates Congress. Mr Nketia is frantically taking steps to take control of the party as National Chairman ahead of the 2024 general election.