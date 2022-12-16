Lands and spatial planning engineers in the various local assemblies are to appear before the Ashanti regional house of chiefs over the poor spatial planning of Kumasi.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expects the professionals to be assertive in decongesting the city through proper planning.

He has directed the Ashanti regional minister to ensure the various town and city planning officers meet the house on the poor location of structures.

Vehicular congestion and petty trading on pavements have choked parts of Kumasi, depriving the city of its beauty.

Despite the operations of satellite markets, business activities are mostly centered in the central business district.

At a meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Bantamahene, Baffour Amankwatia the sixth, questioned the regional minister on the indiscriminate sitting of temporary structures.

The Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah, blamed some assembly members for the congestion.

He is hopeful the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project will help ease congestion in the city.

The Asantehene, however, expects professionals in lands and spatial planning to properly plan the city.

He has directed the regional minister to summon metropolitan, municipal and district planning officers to the next meeting of the house.