A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, is predicting a gargantuan defeat for the party should Johnson Asiedu Nketia be elected National Chairman.

In his view, General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, does not have what it takes the lead the NDC to victory.

Mr Anyidoho made the comment in an interview on JoyNews.

General Secretary of the NDC- Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Mr Nketia is seeking to unseat the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the ongoing delegates’ congress.

He has served as General Secretary for 17 years. General Mosquito said he is motivated to vie for the National Chairman position because he has the magic wand to win power for the party.

But Mr Anyidoho, who claimed there is a rift between him and his former boss, maintained Mr Nketia will do more harm than good to the NDC.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who was suspended for misconduct and anti-party behaviour, continues to proclaim his love for the party and has said that he will not leave. He also disputes he has been properly expelled from the party.

However, he also disclosed that he “won’t go near the headquarters for Asiedu Nketia to have joy in thinking that he’s embarrassing me.”