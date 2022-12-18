Former President, John Dramani Mahama has sought to placate all unsuccessful contestants who sought national executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at its just ended national delegates congress held in Accra.

Mr Mahama said there is enough room for everyone in the party to contribute their quota.

According to him, no one would be sidelined and that they should not feel disappointed.

Speaking after the swearing in of the newly elected national executives, Mr Mahama asked winners to be measured in their celebration.

He also urged them to reach out to losers and involve them in whatever processes they embark upon.

“This celebration must be very short. We must cut it short and get to work immediately. As I said, we are all the winners.

“For those who were elected, we must be gracious in victory and for those who have lost, let us understand that there is a lot of room under the umbrella for everybody,” he said.

The party organised its 10th National Delegates Congress to elect its new executives on Saturday, December 17.

Delegates of the party converged at the Accra sports Stadium for the exercise.

Some 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies took part in the exercise.

At the end of the contest, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the National Chairman position, beating his ‘good friend’ and incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.