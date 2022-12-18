Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey will take over from Johnson Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary following a resounding victory at the party’s 10th National Delegates conference on Saturday.
The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr Nketia’s Deputy and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.
After 17 years of stewardship, Johnson Asiedu Nketia bowed out as the General Secretary as he vies for a higher office in the party.
General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, went up against incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for the Chairmanship position.
Confirming his victory in a Facebook post, the jubilant former Deputy Finance Minister in the Mahama administration, said one of his contenders had called to congratulate him.
“My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger,” he wrote.
He told Joy News’ Kweku Asante, “When I saw him earlier during the votes, I told him ‘you are worrying your senior brother but I will beat you’ and I have won.
“I had visited all the 275 constituencies and touched base with the delegates so I am not surprised they voted for me as they promised.”