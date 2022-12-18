Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey will take over from Johnson Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary following a resounding victory at the party’s 10th National Delegates conference on Saturday.

The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr Nketia’s Deputy and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.

After 17 years of stewardship, Johnson Asiedu Nketia bowed out as the General Secretary as he vies for a higher office in the party.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, went up against incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for the Chairmanship position.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey (R) and ‘General Mosquito’ whom he takes over from

Confirming his victory in a Facebook post, the jubilant former Deputy Finance Minister in the Mahama administration, said one of his contenders had called to congratulate him.

“My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger,” he wrote.

He told Joy News’ Kweku Asante, “When I saw him earlier during the votes, I told him ‘you are worrying your senior brother but I will beat you’ and I have won.

“I had visited all the 275 constituencies and touched base with the delegates so I am not surprised they voted for me as they promised.”