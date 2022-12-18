Even before the Electoral Commission (EC) announces the winner of the General Secretary position of the NDC, an aspirant, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has conceded defeat.

The Deputy General Secretary was seeking to succeed his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia but delegates decided otherwise.

Provisional results from the EC puts contender, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Member of Parliament for Ketu South ahead of all others.

As someone who put the interest of NDC above everything, Mr Otokunor is said to have called Mr Kwetey to congratulate him.

He took to Facebook to announce the good news.