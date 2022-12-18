The two leading contenders for the National Chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not leave anything to chance during counting of the ballot.

Though their agents were at all the 17 polling stations, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo monitored it on their mobile phones.

The Accra Sports Stadium, venue for the event, is hot and aspirants are sitting on tenterhooks as the results trickle in.

Adomonline.com captured the two gentlemen on camera.

See photo below: