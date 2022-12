Voting has ended at the National Delegates’ Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the sorting of ballots is currently underway.

The voting process, which commenced at about 6:00pm, will be followed by the declaration of results.

About 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies voted o elect new executives to lead the party in 2024.

NDC Congress

A total of 81 aspirants are contesting for the various national executive positions of the party.