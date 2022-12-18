National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he is not ready to throw away his relationship with Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the name of internal party elections.

General mosquito, as he is popularly known, ousted Mr Ofosu Ampofo to become the ’ (NDC) Chairman.

During the 10th National Delegates Congress, Asiedu Nketiah secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition at the ongoing 2022 National Delegates Congress of the Party.

The lead-up to the contest was fierce and witnessed scathing attacks from all sides.

However, during his swearing-in speech, Asiedu Nketia expressed his willingness to safeguard the friendship he has built with his former boss and friend for over two decades.

“I will like to thank, most importantly, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who has been my friend for 25 years. I value the friendship, so I don’t think we are going to sacrifice that friendship because of this contest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo got 2,892 votes representing 33.81% of the votes cast.

About an hour to the end of the collation, Mr Ofosu Ampofo was spotted leaving the stadium in his vehicle.

But General Mosquito insisted that this election calls for unity among the party’s rank and file toward victory in 2024.

This is the only way, according to him, that Ghana’s economic crisis can be lessened.